Much like her hilarious, name-dropping character on "The Good Place," Tahani Al-Jamil, Jameela Jamil has gotten the chance to bump elbows with some pretty big names in real life! In a fun round of backstage banter, Jameela told All Access co-host Sibley Scoles about her run-ins with Taylor Swift, Jim Carrey and Tom Hanks. Plus, Jameela talked about her experience FaceTiming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "They're so nice and normal and funny and humble," she said, adding that she felt like she "peaked as Tahani" when the Duchess of Sussex asked her to be a changemaker on the cover of British Vogue.

