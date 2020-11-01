Also available on the nbc app

Jameela Jamil teams up with "Impractical Joker" James Murray for the new TBS game show "The Misery Index." On one episode of the show, she revisited a particularly miserable moment where she fell over face first, getting a concussion, breaking an elbow and losing a tooth. "I still had like an eighth of the tooth, so I used eyelash glue just to stick my tooth back in to be able to keep filming," she told Access Daily. Jameela also discussed her at-home Emmys experience and her "I Weigh" podcast. "The Misery Index" airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.

