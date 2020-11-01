Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Jokes About Stepping Into The Spotlight: 'It Is Not My Vibe'
Jameela Jamil teams up with "Impractical Joker" James Murray for the new TBS game show "The Misery Index." On one episode of the show, she revisited a particularly miserable moment where she fell over face first, getting a concussion, breaking an elbow and losing a tooth. "I still had like an eighth of the tooth, so I used eyelash glue just to stick my tooth back in to be able to keep filming," she told Access Daily. Jameela also discussed her at-home Emmys experience and her "I Weigh" podcast. "The Misery Index" airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.