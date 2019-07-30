Jameela Jamil Fires Back At Piers Morgan Over Criticism Of Meghan Markle's British Vogue Issue

Also available on the NBC app

Jameela Jamil is not happy with Piers Morgan's latest The Daily Mail op-ed. The controversial TV personality criticized Meghan Markle's British Vogue issue and especially slammed "The Good Place" actress' inclusion in the duchess' list of 15 female changemakers. In his piece, Piers took issue with some of Jameela's past negative comments about female celebrities. In response, the NBC star defended the way she grew after "being problematic" when she was young, and she criticized Piers' refusal to grow out of his "problematic, slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynistic" ways.

Appearing: