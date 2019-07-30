Jake Paul Starts Honeymoon Without Tana Mongeau As She Deals With 'Family Emergency'

Also available on the NBC app

Married life is already off to a late start for Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul. Just one day after their wedding, the bride revealed on Twitter that she was staying behind to deal with a "family emergency" while her new husband jetted to Europe without her. Despite the unexpected development, Tana thanked fans for making her and Jake's big day unforgettable and appeared to assure naysayers that their union is the real deal.

