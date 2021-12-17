Also available on the nbc app

Jake Paul is headed into the boxing ring once again! The YouTube star-turned-pro boxer is taking on former MMA world champ Tyron Woodley in a rematch on Saturday. Access Hollywood caught up with Jake ahead of the matchup and he revealed there is more than just boxing in his future: the 24-year-old also hopes to have kids soon. "I'm getting baby fever," he said. And, Jake shared how he knew his former Disney co-star Olivia Rodrigo would be successful. "I spotted it early on, I just knew she was going to be a superstar," he said. The Paul-Woodley II "Leave No Doubt" Boxing Match will take place at the AMALIE Arena in Tampa, Fla., live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday,Dec. 18.

