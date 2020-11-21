Also available on the nbc app

Jake Paul chatted exclusively to Access Hollywood about his upcoming boxing match against NBA player Nate Robinson, which will go down during the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match on November 28th. He also reacts to Chali D’Amelio receiving hate online and offers up advice to the TikTok star saying that he has her back. He also discusses “cancel culture” and why he believes it’s the “stupidest thing.”

