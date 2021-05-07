Also available on the nbc app

The fighting has already begun, and nobody has even entered the ring. What started out as your average press conference to promote former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Youtuber Logan Paul’s exhibition match up, ended in a brawl of its own. Logan’s brother Jake Paul started taunting Mayweather himself, saying he will fight the former pro too. He got into his face and even ripped his hat off his head, igniting chaos at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

