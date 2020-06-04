Also available on the nbc app

Scottsdale Police confirmed that they charged popular YouTuber Jake Paul with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly for his alleged participation in looting after a protest. “In our continued investigation it was confirmed that Jake Paul was in attendance & remained inside after an unlawful assembly was declared & has been charged with Criminal Trespass & Unlawful Assembly,” the department wrote in a statement. In video that surfaced online, the 23-year-old appeared to watch as other people broke in to Scottsdale’s Fashion Square Mall before walking through the closed shopping center.

