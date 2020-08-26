Main Content

Jake Johnson's Genius Trick To Get His Kids To Eat

CLIP08/25/20

Jake Johnson says he's been cooking a lot for his twins during quarantine, but they aren't appreciating his home-cooked meals. So, to get them to eat their food, he has a genius trick: pretend like they're judges on a cooking show! As they taste-test the food, they are forced to eat the meal, and by the end—voilà!—there's a totally devoured dinner. Tune in to the show for the full interview with Jake!

