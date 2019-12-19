Jake Hoot Reacts To His 'The Voice' Win: 'The Wind Got Knocked Out Of Me!'

Also available on the NBC app

"The Voice" has crowned a new winner! One day after Jake Hoot was announced as the champion of Season 17, the country crooner and single dad talked to All Access co-host Zuri Hall about his victory. "I still don't know how that happened … I still am just kind of blown away and in a haze about it," the Team Kelly artist said, admitting he thought finalist Ricky Duran was going to take home the big prize. Jake also discussed how his daughter reacted to his huge accomplishment.

