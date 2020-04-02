Tyra Banks Has A 'Strong Feeling' She Will Return To Host 'DWTS' Next Season
CLIP 11/24/20
Main Content
Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are keeping up their strength during quarantine! The actors both participated in a strength challenge where they attempted to put a shirt over their heads while upside down in a handstand. The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” costars showed off some impressive arm, ab and back muscles during the impressive feat, before each challenging other A-list celebs to do the same.