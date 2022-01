Also available on the nbc app

Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to weigh in on whether they think bathing regularly is necessary. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the star was asked about his shower ritual, and his answer might surprise you. More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times, he said.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution