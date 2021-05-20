Also available on the nbc app

Jake Gyllenhaal makes a great dad in the new animated movie "Spirit Untamed," and his offscreen plans may not be way too far behind. When Access Hollywood asked Julianne Moore, his co-star in the film, if she could see the actor as the perfect #girldad, she gushed, "Oh my god, I think he'd be the perfect dad period," teasingly adding, "What's the hold up, Jake? C'mon, man!" Jake joked, "That's a bigger question I think, one that I think is important for Access Hollywood to know about." He added of the "hold up," "Truly, I don't know. … I think that it's getting to be time." Jake also opened up about what moved him about "Spirit Untamed" and how the movie's message reminded him of his nieces. Plus, Julianne shared the story of getting her first big break in a soap opera and being able to turn acting from a passion to a career. "Spirit Untamed" hits theaters June 4.

