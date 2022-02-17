Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Jake Gyllenhaal Breaks His Silence On Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well': 'It Has Nothing To Do With Me'

CLIP02/17/22
Also available on the nbc app

Better late than never? Jake Gyllenhaal is finally responding to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." The Oscar nominee opened up to Esquire in a cover story published on Thursday and broke his decade-long silence on the classic track, which many believe is about him. Jake, however, thinks the song's message ultimately isn't directed at him. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression," he said in part.

Appearing:
Tags: Jake Gyllenhaal, taylor swift, jake gyllenhaal taylor swift, jake gyllenhaal all too well, taylor swift all too well, music, all too well song
S0 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.