Better late than never? Jake Gyllenhaal is finally responding to Taylor Swift's "All Too Well." The Oscar nominee opened up to Esquire in a cover story published on Thursday and broke his decade-long silence on the classic track, which many believe is about him. Jake, however, thinks the song's message ultimately isn't directed at him. "It has nothing to do with me. It's about her relationship with her fans. It is her expression," he said in part.

