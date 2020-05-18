Also available on the nbc app

It seems that Jaime King and her husband Kyle Newman are calling it quits. After thirteen years of marriage, the 41-year-old “Hart of Dixie” alum filed for divorce, according to multiple reports. The “Black Summer” star has apparently also requested a restraining order against him, according to multiple reports. The reason behind the reported request and if it has been granted are unknown at the time. Access Hollywood has reached out to King and Newmans’s teams for comment.

