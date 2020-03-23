Also available on the nbc app

Jaime King posted a video on Instagram on Monday thanking COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, featuring stock footage with a woman's voiceover thanking the pandemic for making the global population "appreciate the luxury we lived in" and "for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important." And, the post did not go over well with followers, who began flooding the comments section calling out the actress, until she eventually deleted the video.

