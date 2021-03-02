Also available on the nbc app

"Degrassi: The Next Generation" and "Soundtrack" star Jahmil French has died at the age of 29. His rep confirmed the sad news in a statement to Access Hollywood, which read, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French. He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.” Jahmil's cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

