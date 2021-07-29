Main Content

Jagger Eaton On Having Tony Hawk At The Tokyo Olympics: He’s ‘Done So Much For Competitive Skateboarding’

CLIP07/28/21

Olympic skateboarding bronze medalist Jagger Eaton chatted with Access Hollywood after he took home a bronze medal at the games! He also reflected on Tony Hawk’s legacy and having the skateboarding legend at the Tokyo Olympics. “Having Tony there was… it kinda completed the whole, just the whole skateboarding entering the Olympics. Tony has done so much for competitive skateboarding,” Jagger said.

