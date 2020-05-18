Also available on the nbc app

Looks like we are getting another Bachelor Nation baby! "Bachelor in Paradise" alums Jade Roper and her hubby Tanner Tolbert announced they are pregnant with their third child in a sweet Instagram post. "HERE WE GROW AGAIN!!! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven’t been on social media much the past couple of months, it’s because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic," Jade captioned the photo. In it, her husband Tanner lies on the ground holding a positive pregnancy test and ultrasound as Jade and their two kiddos Emerson, 2, and Brooks, 10 months, sit on dad's back.

