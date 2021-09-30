Also available on the nbc app

Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith are getting real about plastic surgery. On a new episode of "Red Table Talk," the mother and daughter admitted that they both previously considered getting a "BBL" or Brazilian Butt Lift, which a procedure that transfers fat from a different part of the body to the buttocks. Ultimately, both decided against it, and Willow decided to try to achieve the look she wanted through exercise.

