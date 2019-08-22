Jada Pinkett Smith Sheds New Light On Her and Will Smith's Unconventional Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

Jada Pinkett Smith is setting the record straight about how she makes it work with husband of nearly 22 years Will Smith. The "Angel Has Fallen" star tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles what she really meant by her recent comment about not being "built for conventional marriage." What does that mean for her and Will? The "Red Table Talk" co-host also reacts to being named Style Star of the Week and shares insight into some of her recent show-stopping looks.

