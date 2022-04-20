Main Content

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Family Is 'Focusing On Deep Healing' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap

CLIP04/20/22

The Smith family is taking time to focus on "deep healing." On the Season 5 premiere of "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband Will Smith's shocking Oscars slap. "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing," she said in a statement at the start of the new episode.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Jada Pinkett Smith, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.