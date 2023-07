Jada Pinkett Smith isn't letting hair loss rain on her parade. The 50-year-old took to Instagram to give her millions of fans a candid look at how she's embracing her bare scalp after being diagnosed with alopecia, sharing, "Mama's gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!"

