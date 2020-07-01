Also available on the nbc app

Both Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith are shutting down singer August Alsina's claim that he had an extramarital affair with Jada – and that Will gave their relationship his "blessing." In a new interview with Angela Yee of "The Breakfast Club," which was posted on his YouTube channel, August claimed that he "really loved" the "Girls Trip" star and "devoted" himself to their alleged relationship with for "years of [his] life." In response, Jada's rep told TMZ and Page Six in statements that August's allegations were "absolutely not true," and a spokesperson for Will told The Sun his claims were "wrong."

