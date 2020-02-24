Also available on the nbc app

Jada Pinkett Smith isn't afraid to ask the tough questions. She had Snoop Dogg on her Facebook Watch series, "Red Table Talk," and in an sneak peek clip from Wednesday's episode she confronted the rapper about his comments about Gayle King regarding the late Kobe Bryant. Prior to his appearance on Jada's show, the 48-year-old musician previously apologized to the "CBS This Morning" anchor for what he called a "derogatory" response to a clip from her recent interview with Lisa Leslie in which Gayle asked about Kobe Bryant's "complicated" legacy, including his 2003 rape charge that was dropped a year later.

