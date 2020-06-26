Also available on the nbc app

Jada Pinkett Smith and Common were among the speakers at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on Thursday at a rally in honor of Breonna Taylor organized by the group Until Freedom. Jada took the podium alongside Breonna's grieving mother, Tamika Palmer, and said, "From one family to another -- to Tamika, we wanted to come here, show her love and amplify your voice and amplify the life of your daughter." Common also spoke to the crowd at the event, sharing a poem he wrote "dedicated to Breonna and Black Women everywhere."

