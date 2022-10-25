Main Content

Jacob Tremblay Sets Social Media Ablaze With All-Grown Up Red Carpet Appearance

Jacob Tremblay is all grown up and fans can't believe it! The 16-year-old set social media ablaze over the weekend when he shared a meme of himself featuring a photo from when he was younger and one from now as part of the "how it started how it's going" trend. Jacob rose to fame at 8-year-old for his breakout role in the movie "Room" and won fans hearts over, quickly became a beloved young actor. On Saturday he hit the red carpet looking like an adult for his latest project.

