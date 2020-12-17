Also available on the nbc app

Jacob Roloff's family members are standing by him after he stepped forward with some shocking allegations. Earlier this week, the “Little People, Big World” star, who left the show in 2019, took to Instagram and claimed that a past producer on the show allegedly molested him. Shortly after, his family flooded the post with messages of support. Amy Roloff commented on her youngest son's post, writing, "I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore."

