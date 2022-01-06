Main Content

Jacob Elordi Praises 'Kissing Booth' Franchise For Skyrocketing Career: 'I'm Just So F**king Grateful'

Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud and Austin Abrams chatted with Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall about the second season of their hit show, "Euphoria." Angus explained why the new episodes really speak to the pressures of what teens go through and Eric shared what he hopes fans will take away from the upcoming season. The actors also all gushed over working with Zendaya on the show and Jacob looked back at becoming an overnight heartthrob on "The Kissing Booth." The hit series will return for its eight-episode second season Jan. 9 at 9pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

