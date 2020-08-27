Main Content

Jacob Elordi Kisses Tommy Dorfman On The Cheek In Sweet Photo

Make room for two more at the Kissing Booth! Jacob Elordi went in for some friendly PDA with pal Tommy Dorfman on an outdoorsy trip this week. The "Kissing Booth 2" star planted a kiss on the cheek of the "Love in the Time of Corona" actor while stopping for some coffee. Tommy shared a pics of their fun together on Instagram, including one of them boating on a lake, and captioned them with a simple heart.

