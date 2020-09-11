Also available on the nbc app

Have Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber made their romance official? Sure looks like it! The pair seemingly confirmed those relationship rumors after being photographed hand-in-hand on a dinner date in New York City this week. The "Kissing Booth" star and Cindy Crawford's supermodel daughter stepped out in the East Village, further fueling the dating speculation that ignited when a fan tweeted about seeing them looking loved-up in the Big Apple days earlier.

Appearing: