Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny transform into Elvis and Priscilla Presley for the latest biopic, "Priscilla." In a new trailer released on Wednesday for the film, the actors dive into the couple's whirlwind romance and high-profile relationship. The flick, which is based on the book "Elvis and Me" by Priscilla, is directed by Sofia Coppola. The A24 production is said to be coming soon.

