Also available on the NBC app

Jacob Elordi chatted with Access Hollywood about filming the Netflix hit "Kissing Booth 2." He set the record straight regarding fans believing that he looked "miserable" in the trailer and joked that he was pretty upset he didn't kiss more in the sequel. Jacob also got candid about the tough time he faced while filming the teen romcom after leaving such a serious role on "Euphoria." Plus, he revealed what he knows about season 2 of the hit HBO show.

Appearing: