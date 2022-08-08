Main Content

Jacob Elordi Admits He Considered Quitting Acting After 'Kissing Booth' Fame

Jacob Elordi wasn't the biggest fan of his overnight stardom. In a new interview with GQ, the "Euphoria" star got candid about his swift rise to fame after "The Kissing Booth" debuted on Netflix back in 2018, admitting that he almost quit acting. "I had to go through and delete my high school pictures because that was the Instagram that I used for my life. I wish people could understand how drastic that change was," he explained.

