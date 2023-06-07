Fans are learning new details surrounding Jacky Oh’s death. According to a police report obtained by People, officers were “dispatched” to a hotel on May 31 in reference to “an unresponsive female.” Per the report, Jacky, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, was then taken to Mercy Hospital. TMZ reported that the television personality died one day later on June 1 in Miami. She was 32 years old. Her cause of death as not been revealed at this time.

