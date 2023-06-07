Main Content

Jacky Oh Was Found ‘Unresponsive’ Prior To Her Death Per Miami Police (Report)

CLIP06/06/23

Fans are learning new details surrounding Jacky Oh’s death. According to a police report obtained by People, officers were “dispatched” to a hotel on May 31 in reference to “an unresponsive female.” Per the report, Jacky, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, was then taken to Mercy Hospital. TMZ reported that the television personality died one day later on June 1 in Miami. She was 32 years old. Her cause of death as not been revealed at this time.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: jacky oh, jacky oh death, Jacky Oh unresponsive, Jacky Oh cause of death, Death, Wild 'N Out
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.