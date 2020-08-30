Also available on the nbc app

Jackie Robinson’s daughter, Sharon, opened up to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover about the shocking passing of Chadwick Boseman from colon cancer. Sharon shared that she “couldn’t believe” Chadwick had passed and that she and the very private actor used to exchange text messages after he portrayed her baseball great dad in “42.” Sharon also added that she was sure Chadwick and her dad were having a “beautiful reunion” in Heaven.

Appearing: