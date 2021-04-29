Also available on the nbc app

Jackie Goldschneider is spilling the reunion tea! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Jackie got candid about all the drama that is going down on this season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Jackie admitted why she was "really nervous" to face Teresa Giudice at the reunion and shared if she is at "peace" after filming. Jackie also shared that she felt it wasn't "appropriate" to contact Teresa's daughter Gia about her controversial analogy.

