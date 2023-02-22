Jackie Goldschneider is keeping things real! On this week's episode of "Housewives Nightcap," Jackie gets candid about being demoted to friend of on this season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Jackie calls housewife newbie Danielle Cabral childish and explains why she refuses to get involved in Melissa Gorga's ongoing battle with Teresa Giudice. Plus, Jackie calls out housewives who are using Ozempic for weight-loss.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight