Jackie Evancho is all grown up! The singer tells Access Hollywood via Zoom that her "heart sank" after being voted off "The Masked Singer" but she'll always treasure the experience for helping her find confidence and new career path and realize she can "be sexy." Was she nervous host Nick Cannon would figure out her identity because of their prior experience together on "America's Got Talent"? Jackie also shares that Vanessa Hudgens was her favorite judges' guess and invites the star to duet with her! And, how did Jackie's boyfriend react to finding out she was Kitty?

