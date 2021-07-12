Also available on the nbc app

Goofing off in shark-infested waters isn't always the brightest idea - and the guys from “Jackass” proved just that. The newest star of the group, Sean McInerney, made his debut in a huge way during their "Shark Week" special, but it didn't go has planned. "I knew there was a chance I was gonna get bit by a shark but I didn’t think it was gonna happen. I don’t blame the sharks at all. I mean, I was in their living room, and it was dinner time," Sean, aka Poopies, said after the incident.

