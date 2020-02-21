Also available on the NBC app

Get ready for more stories from Hope Valley! "When Calls the Heart" actors Jack Wagner and Erin Krakow chatted about the magic of the series that keeps fans coming back for more during an appearance on Access Daily with hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. "It's heartwarming," Erin said. "It's feel-good TV. It takes place in the early 1900s, but it's themes that still really resonate today and I think it's important that we celebrate that sense of love and community and friendship." Plus, the co-stars also teased the show's forthcoming "When Hope Calls" spinoff, saying, "If you're in the mood for a little more prairie romance drama, you can keep your TVs turned!" "When Calls the Heart" Season 7 premieres Feb. 23 on Hallmark Channel.

