Jack Quaid tells Access Daily's Kit Hoover what makes his "bonkers" hit series "The Boys" so different from the typical superhero story. The actor also reveals whether he'd ever want to remake one of mom Meg Ryan and dad Dennis Quaid's past hit movies. Has he ever met the now-famous cat named after Dennis? And, Kit congratulates Jack on celebrating four years with his girlfriend. "The Boys" Season 2 is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

