Also available on the nbc app

Beloved animal expert Jack Hanna is retiring from public life following his diagnosis with dementia. The 74-year-old conservationist's daughters went public with his health challenges in a letter shared on social media. They wrote in part, "Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer's disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."

Appearing: