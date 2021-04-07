Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Jack Hanna Retiring From Public Life Due To Dementia, Family Says

CLIP04/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Beloved animal expert Jack Hanna is retiring from public life following his diagnosis with dementia. The 74-year-old conservationist's daughters went public with his health challenges in a letter shared on social media. They wrote in part, "Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer's disease. His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, jack hanna, animals, Zookeeper, wildlife, Conservationist, celebrity, entertainment, dementia, Alzheimer's disease
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.