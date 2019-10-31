Access
Ja Rule's Daughter Brittney Atkins Reveals Her Dad's Most Surprising Quality

CLIP10/31/19
Ja Rule isn't your average dad! The "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" star opened up about parenthood during an interview with Access Hollywood alongside daughter Brittney Atkins. "I'm fair," the rapper explained. "I try not to bark too much at the kids for every little thing or any little thing because it limits the bark. My kids know when I have an issue." The 24-year-old screenwriter and entrepreneur agreed with her famous father and also revealed his most surprising quality! "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Clips (97)

