Don't underestimate Ja Rule! Following 2017's Fyre Festival saga, the Grammy-nominated artist teased plans for a new and improved music experience while chatting with Access Hollywood about his show, "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York". "I know people think I'm f**king crazy, but I'm going to be doing another festival," he said alongside daughter Brittney Atkins. "I just want to bring the vision of what I had to life and do it the right way." The rapper also discussed his upcoming album "12.Twelve.XII" and revealed whether he would join Jennifer Lopez on stage at the Super Bowl! "Growing Up Hip Hop: New York" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on We tv.

