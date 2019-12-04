J. J. Abrams Jokes About John Boyega's 'Rise Of Skywalker' Script Showing Up On eBay For $85: 'I Bid $84'

Also available on the NBC app

The heavily guarded secrets surrounding "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" almost got out when John Boyega's copy of the script ended up on eBay – and was put up for auction for only $85! At the film's junket, director J. J. Abrams joked about the mishap, telling Access Hollywood co-host Scott Evans, "When I bid $84, I was like, 'I got it!'" "We all make mistakes," he added. J. J. and the cast also shared their takes on "The Mandalorian's" Baby Yoda and if the end of the Skywalker series is the end of the franchise or not.

