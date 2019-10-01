Also available on the nbc app

In January 2015, then-30-year-old Princeton graduate Thomas Gilbert Jr. shot and killed his father, Thomas Gilbert Sr., following a disagreement over his $1,000 monthly allowance, which was going to be reduced. Gilbert Jr. was charged with second-degree murder. After a jury rejected his lawyer's insanity case – despite claims that the former Ivy League student is severely mentally ill – Gilbert Jr. was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl breaks down the details of this now-notorious case, which is currently being developed into a feature film, with All Access co-host Scott Evans.

