It's Over – Again! La La Anthony 'Living Apart' From Husband Carmelo Months After Reconciling

It's over…again! La La Anthony and husband Carmelo are "living apart" and have been for "quite some time," according to People. The couple has reportedly called it quits for good after reconciling in 2018. The "Power" star and the NBA player first split the previous year before giving it another go, but La La is now "proceeding with legal discussions as the next step" as she and Carmelo remain "loving and committed parents" to their 12-year-old son.

