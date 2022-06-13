Main Content

Issa Rae Opens Up About Missing Her 'Insecure' Cast: 'I Really Just Want To See Them'

CLIP06/12/22

Issa Rae is opening up about missing her "Insecure" family. "I'm tired of this virtual sh--. I really just want to see them," she told Access Hollywood. After wrapping the HBO series, Issa is now starring in BJ Novak's "Vengeance" and hit the red carpet at the 2022 Tribeca Festival to celebrate the dark comedy thriller. "I'm a true crime obsessed podcast listener and so this world really intrigued me," she said of the movie.

