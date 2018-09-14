Issa Rae Has Her Dress Picked For The Emmys And She's 'Ready To Get It Over With'

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball, Issa Rae tells Access about hosting the event and why it was important for her to support the music superstar. Plus, with Emmys next week, the Lead Actress in a Comedy series nominee tells Access about being a fan of the other women in her category, including Tracee Ellis Ross and Pamela Adlon. And, Issa dishes on a recent "Insecure" plot twist where *spoiler* returned, and getting picked up for another season on HBO.

